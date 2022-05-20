Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Armenian FM participates in 132nd Ministerial Session of Council of Europe in Turin

Armenian FM participates in 132nd Ministerial Session of Council of Europe in Turin

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan is taking part in the 132nd session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe in Turin, Italy, the foreign ministry said.

During the visit in Turin, the Armenian FM will also have bilateral meetings with colleagues.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]