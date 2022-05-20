Art Alive! project to bring Armenian masterpieces to life with support of U.S. Embassy

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Over the years, the U.S. Embassy has been proud to send a number of artists and art community leaders to the United States on various exchange programs. The alumni of those programs came together to highlight the vibrant art scene in Armenia through a new program sponsored by the Embassy called: Art Alive!, the U.S. Embassy said in a news release.

The Art Alive! project will bring Armenian masterpieces to life through site-specific performance and video art projects. The first-of-its kind event was implemented in 2018 by Vahan Badalyan, CAO of the National Center of Aesthetics (NCA), Artistic Director of NCA Small Theater and alumnus of an International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). He traveled to the United States on a trip focused on exploring ways to use performing arts to empower youth to action. He hopes the Art Alive! effort will help museum visitors see Armenian art in new and exciting ways.

This year with the support from the U.S. Embassy, through the creation of large-scale immersive performance installations, museum visitors will witness the “revival” of the most significant exhibits of Yerevan Modern Art Museum, Parajanov – House Museum, and Dzitoghtsyan House-Museum in Gyumri.

“Referring to the success of the ‘ArtAlive!’ project with the public back in 2018, we have decided to continue the collaboration this year with several museums in Yerevan and Gyumri, with the aim of promoting and increasing appreciation among the public for the rich collections of the museums. This year again the works, already well-known to the art lovers, will be presented with completely new artistic approaches, presentations, and interpretations,” Badalyan said.

Throughout the Art Alive! Events, three museums will open their doors to a new way of showcasing their art on May 21, 25 and 29. Each installation will last between 3-7 minutes and will be performed several times over the course of the Art Alive! Experience.

Entry is free at participating museums during the Art Alive! Week of events. The complete schedule is as follows:

May 21: Modern Art Museum: 18:00-20:00 (21 Baghramyan str., Lover’s Park, Yerevan)

May 25: Sergey Parajanov House-Museum: 18:00-20:00 (16 Dzoragyugh, Yerevan)

May 29: Dzitoghtsents House-Museum in Gyumri 15:00-18:00 (47 Haghtanaki avn, Gyumri)