Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 to gather around 1000 IT specialists, over 25 local and international speakers

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Tech Forum 2022-YTF will be held in the Gabriel Sundukyan National Academic Theater on May 21.

The Forum will be attended by around 1000 specialists and local and international speakers.

The event aims at gathering tech specialists and companies around one platform to jointly discuss the global threats, develop solutions for the problems.

The Forum will focus on the following topics – technologies in the changing world, corporate governance, transformation of business process in transitional period, marketing in global changes, digital transformation of supply chains and security.

Panel discussions will also be held.

The Armenian Ministry of High Technological Industry is the official partner of the Forum.

For more information, visit the website of the Forum.