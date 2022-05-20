Georgian defense ministry delegation visits Vazgen Sargsyan Military University in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of the Defense Forces of Georgia Readiness and Military Training Department and the Ministry of Defense’s Personnel Management Department is in Armenia on a working visit, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a press release.

On May 19, the delegation was received by Colonel Gevorg Martirosyan, the Head of the Center of Human Rights and Integrity Strengthening of the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting the sides attached importance to ensuring the continuity of the Armenian-Georgian cooperation in the defense area and exchange of experience in strengthening integrity. The implemented work, future actions and opportunities for cooperation in direction of strengthening integrity in the Armed Forces were discussed.

The members of the delegation also visited the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University of the Ministry of Defense and were briefed on the Good Management and Strengthening of Integrity education program’s methodology and introduction process.