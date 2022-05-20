Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 May

Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia

YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The import of Russian electricity to Lithuania will be stopped, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the operator of the Lithuanian Litgrid electricity transmission system said.

Nord Pool operator made such a decision on May 20, 2022. The import of Russian electricity to Lithuania will be suspended from May 22.








