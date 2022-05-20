Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia
YEREVAN, MAY 20, ARMENPRESS. The import of Russian electricity to Lithuania will be stopped, ARMENPRESS reports, citing "RIA Novosti", the operator of the Lithuanian Litgrid electricity transmission system said.
Nord Pool operator made such a decision on May 20, 2022. The import of Russian electricity to Lithuania will be suspended from May 22.
- 05.21-15:19 Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 kicks off
- 05.21-14:26 2021 election gave answers to all questions raised today by demonstrators – Deputy PM
- 05.21-13:51 Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
- 05.21-13:10 Armenian military denies Azeri accusation on opening fire at border
- 05.21-12:31 Biden says US ready to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.21-12:11 Armenian, Serbian FMs discuss regional and international issues
- 05.21-12:04 FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights
- 05.21-12:03 United States welcomes dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan - State Department
- 05.21-11:33 Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic
- 05.21-10:57 European Stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:56 US stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:54 Oil Prices Up - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:51 Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox
- 05.21-10:45 Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022
- 05.21-10:33 Armenian, North Macedonian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation
- 05.21-10:26 Signing of documents not planned at upcoming EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 05.20-21:22 Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia
- 05.20-19:37 The wives of Armenian PM and President of Lithuania visit the children being treated at the Hematology Center
- 05.20-19:19 Ruben Rubinyan presents to the Iranian Ambassador the process of normalization of Armenia- Turkey relations
- 05.20-18:52 Supreme Religious Council issues statement on external, domestic challenges
- 05.20-18:40 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan's death
- 05.20-18:08 Armenian PM, Lithuanian President highlight NK conflict settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 05.20-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-22
16:59, 05.16.2022
2953 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
11:29, 05.19.2022
2557 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
11:15, 05.16.2022
2117 views A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
17:21, 05.16.2022
1587 views CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security
23:23, 05.16.2022
1252 views Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin hold private conversation