LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
LONDON, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 20 May:
The price of aluminum up by 1.36% to $2946.00, copper price up by 0.07% to $9422.00, lead price up by 4.70% to $2160.00, nickel price down by 0.91% to $27973.00, tin price up by 1.27% to $34665.00, zinc price down by 0.20% to $3707.00, molybdenum price down by 0.64% to $41116.16, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 05.21-15:19 Yerevan Tech Forum 2022 kicks off
- 05.21-14:26 2021 election gave answers to all questions raised today by demonstrators – Deputy PM
- 05.21-13:51 Humanitarian consequences of Azeri aggression against Artsakh discussed at meeting of Armenian, Irish FMs
- 05.21-13:10 Armenian military denies Azeri accusation on opening fire at border
- 05.21-12:31 Biden says US ready to help intensify diplomatic engagement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
- 05.21-12:11 Armenian, Serbian FMs discuss regional and international issues
- 05.21-12:04 FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights
- 05.21-12:03 United States welcomes dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan - State Department
- 05.21-11:33 Armenian Ambassador presents regional developments to President of Senate of Czech Republic
- 05.21-10:57 European Stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:56 US stocks - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:55 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:54 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:54 Oil Prices Up - 20-05-22
- 05.21-10:51 Israel reports first suspected case of monkeypox
- 05.21-10:45 Armenian President arrives in Switzerland for Davos 2022
- 05.21-10:33 Armenian, North Macedonian FMs discuss enhancing cooperation
- 05.21-10:26 Signing of documents not planned at upcoming EU-mediated Pashinyan-Aliyev meeting
- 05.20-21:22 Lithuania stops importing electricity from Russia
- 05.20-19:37 The wives of Armenian PM and President of Lithuania visit the children being treated at the Hematology Center
- 05.20-19:19 Ruben Rubinyan presents to the Iranian Ambassador the process of normalization of Armenia- Turkey relations
- 05.20-18:52 Supreme Religious Council issues statement on external, domestic challenges
- 05.20-18:40 PM Pashinyan sends condolence message on the occasion of Yuri Javadyan's death
- 05.20-18:08 Armenian PM, Lithuanian President highlight NK conflict settlement under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs
- 05.20-17:39 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 20-05-22
16:59, 05.16.2022
2953 views Unfortunately, CSTO's reaction wasn't what we expected: Pashinyan on Azeri incursion into Armenia’s sovereign territory
11:29, 05.19.2022
2557 views U.S. recognizes role of population of Nagorno-Karabakh in deciding its future–Ambassador Tracy’s interview to ARMENPRESS
11:15, 05.16.2022
2117 views A.S. Roma to speed up Mkhitaryan’s recovery process
17:21, 05.16.2022
1587 views CSTO summit: Joint Statement expresses readiness for cooperation with NATO, highlights border security
23:23, 05.16.2022
1252 views Nikol Pashinyan, Vladimir Putin hold private conversation