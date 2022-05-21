FlyOne Armenia announces Yerevan-Antalya flights
12:04, 21 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. FlyOne Armenia airlines will start operating non-scheduled direct Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan flights starting June 14, the airline said in a statement.
Yerevan-Antalya-Yerevan flights will be operated from Zvartnots International Airport to Antalya International Airport with flights of twice a week on Tuesday and Friday. Price will start from 110 euros.
All the tickets, but also additional services can be purchased from the website www.flyone.am or through the mobile application.
