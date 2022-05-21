Armenian, Serbian FMs discuss regional and international issues

YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the 132nd session of the CoE Committee of Foreign Ministers in Turin, Armenian FM Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Serbian FM Nikola Selaković, the Armenian foreign ministry said in a press release.

The sides were pleased to note the positive dynamics of development of bilateral relations and expressed readiness to promote the Armenian-Serbian relations which are based on historical and friendly ties.

Views were exchanged on cooperation based on mutual interests within the framework of international organizations, particularly the Council of Europe.

Issues of mutual interest of the regional and international agenda were discussed.

FM Mirzoyan presented Armenia’s position on establishing regional peace and stability and the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Humanitarian issues were also addressed, particularly the need to repatriate the Armenian POWs and other captives held in Azerbaijan and the protection of Armenian cultural and religious heritage in territories that have gone under Azerbaijani control.

FM Mirzoyan also presented details of the Armenia-Turkey normalization process.