Armenian military denies Azeri accusation on opening fire at border
13:10, 21 May, 2022
YEREVAN, MAY 21, ARMENPRESS. The statement issued by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accusing the Armenian military in opening fire at Azerbaijani positions in the evening of May 20 in the eastern direction of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.
It added that the situation at the border is relatively stable and is under the full control of the Armenian military.
