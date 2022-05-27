Armenia and Holy See exchange messages on 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher exchanged messages today on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and the Holy See, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In his message Ararat Mirzoyan, highlighting the relations as based on mutual trust, respect, effective dialogue, the same Christian value system and ancient historic ties, expressed readiness to continue the joint efforts for the fulfillment of the international and regional agenda of stable peace and sustainable development, as well as the peaceful coexistence. He also expressed gratitude for proclaiming St. Gregory of Narek the Doctor of the Universal Church, as well as for the Pope’s principled position on the Armenian Genocide.

In his turn Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said the recent opening of the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Yerevan is an important evidence of the development of the relations between the Holy See and Armenia in different areas with friendly and sincere spirit.

Remembering the bilateral high-ranking visits, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher added that the Holy See plans to further strengthen the cooperation with Armenia, particularly for promoting the moral values, justice and peace.