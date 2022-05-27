‘Hopeful to see concrete steps’ – EU’s Borrell on recent meeting of Armenian, Azerbaijani leaders

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell welcomed the recent EU-mediated meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

“Welcome the 3rd trilateral meeting hosted by the European Council President with Armenia and Azerbaijan leaders in Brussels. Hopeful to see concrete steps that support dynamics towards sustainable peace. The EU continues to be strongly engaged in peace and reconciliation efforts in the region”, Josep Borrell tweeted.