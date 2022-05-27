Russian economy will remain open - Putin

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that the Russian economy in the new conditions will remain open, reports TASS.

“Under the new conditions, the Russian economy will certainly be open”, he said at a meeting on Tuesday.

“Moreover, we will expand cooperation with those countries that are interested in mutually beneficial partnership”, Putin stressed.

According to him, “a whole range of issues is important here”. “This is organizing convenient payment infrastructure in national currencies, establishing scientific and technological ties and, of course, increasing the capacity of logistics chains, increasing their efficiency, and creating new routes for cargo transportation”, the president listed.

“In recent months, the strategic significance of this work has increased significantly”, Putin emphasized. He noted the necessity of diversifying transport flows due to some countries’ wishes to “close for Russia”.

“The actions of some countries, their wish to close for Russia, not to close Russia, but particularly to close for Russia even to their disadvantage, have shown how important it is to promptly diversify transport flows nowadays, to expand corridors towards predictable, responsible partners”, he said.