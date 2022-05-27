Armenian, Russian Ombudspersons hold telephone talk

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Kristinne Grigoryan held a telephone conversation with High Commissioner for Human Rights of Russia Tatiana Moskalkova, the Office of the Ombudsperson of Armenia said in a news release.

Kristinne Grigoryan and Tatiana Moskalkova discussed the partnership ways in human rights field. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment to continue the close cooperation.

Tatiana Moskalkova proposed to meet in Russia and visit the Human Rights House. Kristinne Grigoryan accepted the invitation.