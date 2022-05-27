Armenian, Polish Presidents exchange views on international developments

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRES. The President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda in the sidelines of Davos World Economic Forum.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Presidents Vahagn Khachaturyan and Andrzej Duda noted with satisfaction the development of interstate relations in all spheres based on centuries-old friendship between the two peoples.

At the same time, the Presidents of the two countries stressed the need to give a new impetus to the efforts of strengthening the Armenian-Polish ties at bilateral and multilateral levels.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan presented Armenia's efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace and stability in the region, highlighting joint efforts in that direction.

The sides also exchanged views on international developments.

Memorandum of Cooperation between the Central Bank of Armenia and the Warsaw Stock Exchange was signed during the meeting.