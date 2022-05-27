Armenian President meets with FIFA President Gianni Infantino

YEREVAN, MAY 24, ARMENPRES. Within the framework of Davos World Economic Forum, the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan met with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Vahagn Khachaturyan noted that the Government of Armenia attaches great importance to cooperation with FIFA and makes efforts to contribute to the development of football in Armenia.

During the meeting, the sides referred to the activities carried out for the development of football in Armenia, and stressed FIFA's support in that issue.

The sides also referred to the "Game of Legends" planned in Yerevan.