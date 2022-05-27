LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-05-22

LONDON, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 May:

The price of aluminum down by 1.84% to $2901.50, copper price down by 0.99% to $9453.50, lead price down by 1.07% to $2168.50, nickel price down by 4.26% to $26550.00, tin price down by 1.46% to $34110.00, zinc price up by 0.12% to $3790.50, molybdenum price down by 0.76% to $40498.87, cobalt price stood at $75000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.