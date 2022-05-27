Foreign Ministry denies reports on Mirzoyan being late to meeting with US Senators
YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry denies the media reports claiming that FM Ararat Mirzoyan was late to his meeting with United States Senators Bob Menendez and Jim Rich.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said these reports are false.
“The delegation headed by the Armenian Foreign Minister arrived to the meeting on time. We call on the press to refrain from generating another information garbage,” Hunanyan said.
