Russian Ambassador to Armenia visits Syunik province

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Russia to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin visited the Syunik province, the Embassy said in a press release.

Accompanied by the leadership of the Border Guard Department of the Russian Federal Security Service in Armenia, the Ambassador paid tribute to the memory of the members of the crew of Mi-24 helicopter, who were killed on duty near Yeraskh in 2020.

The Ambassador also visited the Paruyr Sevak and Tegh border points of Armenia, met with the Russian border troops.

The Russian Ambassador then was welcomed by the representatives of the Kapan municipality who thanked Russia on behalf of the residents of the town for assisting the implementation of socio-economic development programs, as well as for the participation of border troops in ensuring the security in the region.

Sergei Kopyrkin also visited the Russian border guard base located near the airport of Kapan. He was briefed on the ongoing operative situation in this section of the Armenian border.