ARMENPRESS enters Spanish-language media market

BUENOS AIRES, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Spanish-language service of ARMENPRESS News Agency was officially launched at a ceremony in the Embassy of Armenia in Argentina on May 24.

The Director of ARMENPRESS News Agency Narine Nazaryan, representatives of the Armenian community of Argentina, public figures, Argentine and Armenian journalists were in attendance at the reception hosted by Ambassador of Armenia to Argentina Hovhannes Virabyan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Virabyan mentioned the recently signed cooperation agreement between ARMENPRESS and Argentina’s TELAM News Agency, stating that the contacts, exchange of information, news reports and experience will be a serious contribution in strengthening the bilateral relations between Armenia and Argentina, and at the same time will contribute to development of friendship and close contacts between the two peoples.

“Getting to know each other better, information accessibility and coverage of the day-to-day activities taking place in the two countries and the positions on highly important affairs is the foundation for mutual love and respect which is manifested for more than a century. [ARMENPRESS Director] Narine Nazaryan’s visit coincides also with another significant event. The launch of the Spanish-language service of ARMENPRESS News Agency creates a new bridge from Armenia to the Spanish-speaking Diaspora and to more than twenty countries where Spanish is the official, cultural and literary language. We are proud of these two events. These events enrich the circle of relations between Armenia and Argentina and expand the areas of mutual awareness of the two peoples,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador highlighted the support and sponsorship of the Siranoush and Boghos Arzoumanian Foundation in launching the Spanish-language news service, noting that it is a “valuable” initiative and “promising” achievement.

Siranoush and Boghos Arzoumanian Foundation representative Aram Karaguezian said that the new initiative will spread objectiveness and truth in the Spanish-language media sector, not allowing biased approaches to impact the inexperienced audiences who are interested in Armenian news and greatly contributing to the daily struggle of guaranteeing stability in Armenia, Artsakh and South Caucasus and maintaining regional security.

“I want to speak about my personal emotions that I felt when I opened the ARMENPRESS Spanish-language news. This allows us to enter the Armenian world with one click in the language which we know best. We welcome Narine Nazaryan’s presence, we are grateful that she’s come here to share our joy and we call on her to remain firmly standing in the foundation of objective journalism which conveys the voice of our homeland to the world,” Karaguezian said.

ARMENPRESS Director Narine Nazaryan said in her remarks that this day can truly be considered a historic day. She said that by launching the Spanish-language news in the heart of Latin America, ARMENPRESS is embarking on a new journey towards a new and unique destination.

“The cooperation agreement with TELAM complements our circle of international partnership with news agencies of around twenty countries,” Nazaryan said. “Spanish is the official language of around twenty countries, more than 500 million people around the world are Spanish speakers, and ARMENPRESS’s entrance to the big and unique language family encompassing the European and South American regions will build a new and special media bridge between Armenia and the world. We are shaping history today, we are shaping values which are for the next centuries,” Nazaryan said.

On behalf of ARMENPRESS, Nazaryan awarded a Certificate of Appreciate to Ruben Mozyan, the staffer at the Armenian Embassy in Argentina, for his invaluable efforts and contribution in realizing the initiative.

The editors in charge of the Spanish-language newswire are based in Buenos Aires.