Yerevan EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship: Middleweight Vakhtang Harutyunyan loses 5:0 to Germany’s Schumann

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s middleweight Vakhtang Harutyunyan lost 5:0 to Germany’s Kevin Boakye Schumann in the Session 4B Preliminaries of the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship in Yerevan.

Harutyunyan had won his first preliminary against Bartosz Golebiewski of Poland.

Today, the third day of the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship, Armenia’s Karen Tonakanyan will face Roland Veres of Hungary in the lightweight division Session 5 B Preliminaries.