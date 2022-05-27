Yerevan EUBC European Boxing Championship: Armenia’s cruiserweight Hovhannisyan wins over Bulgaria's Stefanov-Dimitrov

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. It’s Day 3 at the EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship in Yerevan.

Team Armenia’s Rafayel Hovhannisyan scored a 5:0 victory in his first fight against Bulgaria’s Kristiyan Stefanov-Dimitrov in the cruiserweight division Session 4A Preliminaries.

Armenia’s Karen Tonakanyan will face Roland Veres of Hungary in the lightweight division Session 5 B Preliminaries later tonight.