Armenia, Cuba to cooperate in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan met with Minister of Public Health of Cuba José Angel Portal Miranda in Geneva, on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly, the Armenian ministry reported.

The ministers discussed the priorities of the healthcare systems of the two countries. They agreed to cooperate in the fields of primary healthcare, health insurance, postgraduate medical education and clinical research.

The Cuban Minister of Public Health invited Anahit Avanesyan to Cuba. In her turn Mrs. Avanesyan invited José Angel Portal Miranda to Armenia to attend the 5th Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) Global Meeting in Yerevan on October 5-7, 2022.