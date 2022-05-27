No agreement reached between sides over formulations – Pashinyan comments on results of Brussels meeting

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRES. As a result of the meeting of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Brussels, no agreement was reached between the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides over the formulations on Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and the President of the European Council decided to make comments that, in his opinion, would express as many elements as possible about the positions of both sides over formulations, ARMENPRESS reports Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at the National Assembly during the parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of MP from Civil Contract Party Arman Yeghoyan.

The MP quoted the statement of the President of the European Council Charles Michel after the meeting in Brussels, saying "I also stressed to the two leaders that it is necessary to address the rights and security of the ethnic Armenian population of Karabakh."

According to Yeghoyan, these words have been interpreted differently in the Armenian media. "It was speculated that this means that Artsakh's right to self-determination remains out of the agenda, that the EU does not consider the possibility of a separate status for Artsakh, this is a step back from the agenda of the OSCE Minsk Group," Yeghoyan said.

Pashinyan reminded that at least two of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries welcomed and supported those talks and discussions. The Prime Minister reminded that the bilateral statement with the Russian President, which is also an OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair country, noted the importance of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement and the use of the potential of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format for that.

"A very serious discussion on the Karabakh issue took place in Brussels, and as a result of that discussion, the differences between the positions of Armenia and Azerbaijan were registered," the Prime Minister said.

He emphasized that those differences are expressed publicly. Azerbaijan considers that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is resolved, Armenia considers that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not resolved.

"And in the possible context of the peace talks, you know that Azerbaijan has presented its 5 principles, and we have presented our observations and agenda in this regard. We have said that talks should be held on that basis. With the principles we have brought forward, the security and rights of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and the clarification of the final status of Nagorno-Karabakh are recorded. And since as a result of the discussions no agreement was reached between the parties, the President of the European Council decided to make comments that, in his opinion, would reflect as many elements as possible from the positions of both sides. It's another question how accurate it was. We have expressed our positions, of course, there are no changes in those positions. And we will continue to consistently follow that path," Pashinyan said.