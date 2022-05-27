Azerbaijan announces readiness to return Armenian serviceman captured on April 23

YEREVAN, MAY 25, ARMENPRES. Azerbaijan has announced that Eduard Martirosov, a soldier who crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and was captured on April 23 under unknown circumstances, will be returned to Armenia this week, ARMENPRESS reports Azerbaijani media reported that Coordinator of the Information Center for Azerbaijani Captives and Hostages Ahmad Shahidov said.

The Ministry of Defense of Armenia reported on April 24 that on April 23, on the way from the military unit to a military position, contact was lost with the conscript of the N military unit, private Eduard Martirosov. Search and rescue operations were launched immediately. As a result of the work carried out with the representatives of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces through the mediation of the Russian side, it turned out that Martirosov had crossed the Armenian-Azerbaijani border under unknown circumstances.