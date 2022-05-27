Yerevan EUBC Men's Elite European Boxing Championships: Day 4 Daily Schedule

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Day 4 at the EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships in Yerevan will see preliminary bouts in the Light Welterweight, Welterweight, Light Middleweight, Heavyweight and Super-Heavyweight divisions.

Team Armenia will have 4 bouts today. Armenia’s Olympic bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov will face England’s Joseph Tyers in the Light Welterweight Session 6A Preliminaries. Then, Armenian boxer Gurgen Madoyan will fight Finland’s Carl Benjamin Eriksson in the Welterweight Session 6A Preliminaries. Heavyweight Narek Manasyan will face Slovakia’s David Michalek.

Super Heavyweight Davit Chaloyan will compete against Juraj Soldo of Bosnia and Herzegovina.