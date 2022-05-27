EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships: Bachkov wins over Joseph Tyers 5:0 in light welterweight preliminaries
YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Olympic bronze medalist Hovhannes Bachkov marked his first victory at the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships, defeating England’s Joseph Tyers 5:0 in the Light Welterweight Session 6A Preliminaries.
