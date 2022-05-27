Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May 2022

Yerevan EUBC Men’s European Boxing Championship: Madoyan defeats Eriksson via technical knockout

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Team Armenia’s Gurgen Madoyan defeated Finland’s Carl Benjamin Eriksson via technical knockout in the second round in the Welterweight Session 6A Preliminaries at the Yerevan EUBC Men’s Elite European Boxing Championships.

Heavyweight Narek Manasyan will face Slovakia’s David Michalek later tonight, while Super Heavyweight Davit Chaloyan will compete against Juraj Soldo of Bosnia and Herzegovina.








