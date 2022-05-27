Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 May 2022

Parliament to convene emergency session on June 3 as requested by opposition

YEREVAN, MAY 26, ARMENPRESS. Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on June 3 at the request of the opposition lawmakers.

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan signed the decision on convening the session at 16:00, June 3.

The agenda will include one item – the draft resolution of parliament drafted by opposition Hayastan and Pativ Unem factions titled “On the Occasion of the Armenian-Azerbaijani and Armenian-Turkish Relations”.

 

 








