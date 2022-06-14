Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Extraordinary session kicks off in Parliament

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Extraordinary session kicked off in the Parliament of Armenia.

The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.

Several items are on agenda – the package of bills on making amendments to the Law on Administrative and Territorial Division of Armenia, the Law on Social Assistance, etc.








