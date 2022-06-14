A young researcher strives to create value for humanity by means of bioinformatics

Structural bioinformatician Narek Abelyan, who is engaged in various research projects by Russian-Armenian University, will soon defend his dissertation to become a candidate of biological sciences. Narek’s scientific interests were outlined largely owing to his studies at Jewish school in Pyatigorsk, Russia, and at school in Sisian, Armenia, as well as the factor of his mum being a biology and chemistry teacher. Even though Narek had no Jewish roots, his parents opted for that particular school due to its high quality education and discipline. Later on, he carried on with higher education in the Faculty of Bioengineering, bioinformatics and molecular biology at Russian-Armenian University, having done a postgraduate program in the same domain. Narek has been actively engaged in fundamental science research in various laboratories and groups for approximately 6 years already, has also worked for the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), and has been involved in the company Denovo Sciences as a computational biologist. Narek is the co-founder of the startup Biocentric.AI, which currently takes up most of his time.

How did you decide on this career path?

It was when I finished secondary school and went to high school, in natural sciences and mathematics. I had been keen on all the school subjects before that point, but chemistry, biology, physics and mathematics were the realms I had the most questions about and was eager to get the answers. My mother, who is a chemistry and biology teacher, played a crucial role here as well. Besides, I was good at those subjects, and in case I had difficulty understanding something, I could instantly get the answer from my mother. As came time to enter university, I hesitated about three educational institutions - Medical University, Yerevan State University and Russian-Armenian University. Eventually, I opted for the latter. I had heard of an absolutely innovative faculty there, where I got admitted with highest possible grades.

Could you please elaborate on bioinformatics and the issues it solves?

Bioinformatics is an interdisciplinary field which emerged at the intersection of mathematics, biology, chemistry, physics and computer science. It is one of the most innovative sciences in the 21st century, which deals with computer analysis and modeling of processes in living organisms, starting from populational, organism level up to cellular and molecular complex structural levels. At present, I investigate a branch in bioinformatics, that is, structural bioinformatics, doing computer modeling of bioprocesses in complex molecular systems.

Bioinformatic tools enable us to work with large experimental data accumulated, analyze them, create computer models of biological systems on cellular and molecular levels, utilize them and come up with new hypothesis. For instance, as a result of human genome sequencing a huge amount of information was generated, which was impossible to store in books or to work with in order to analyze and generate new information. This very problem gave rise to genome bioinformatics, which made it possible to store information on the computer in a well-structured manner, and to generate new knowledge through data processing, by creating and developing various tools.

Bioinformatics is a rapidly developing direction in the world, though this intellectual high-tech science is still at its earliest stage in our country. We do not really need large science research laboratories with costly equipment to develop bioinformatics in Armenia. Instead, qualified specialists are needed in the field, who are able to develop the country in such target fields as medicine, pharmaceutics, agriculture, food industry, mining and many more, with no huge financial investments.

Would you tell more about Biocentric.AI which you co-founded?

We aim to facilitate the complex process of drug design and make it time-efficient by means of the latest methods and algorithms in artificial intelligence and structural bioinformatics. At initial stages of drug design trillions of chemical compounds are usually modeled on the computer, their biological activity and interaction with potential targets in human organism are estimated, following which some are selected and novel medications are designed as a result of laboratory experiments. Certain rating scores, values are given to molecular interactions via tools which calculate those. These very values predetermine whether compounds have potency to become a medication. As I stated above, there are such tools already, we try to make them more efficient and innovative with the help of the latest AI methods and algorithms, which will make it possible to design medications for currently incurable disease.

How do you picture a scientist?

A scientist is a person who strives to figure out how the world is suits, how it works. They try to synthesize new knowledge based on available knowledge and experimental data. I am happy to notice the prevailing conception in our society that doing science is honorable. People, once they learn I am involved in biological sciences, start asking various questions, which truly inspires me. I suppose the main driving force for people who pursue science is to fulfill their own interests, enjoy them and the desire to create a new value.

Not everything goes smoothly in science as in any other field. What are some of the challenges?

Just like any other field, they are not few in science. Any experiment, both in planning and implementation processes, might be accompanied by numerous problems up to a complete failure. Personally, I find failures important as well since you learn from them, gain experience. Next time already chances to succeed are higher.

Would you highlight any scientists as role models whose work inspired you?

I would be hard pressed to highlight any particular scientist as there are people in all fields who made a huge contribution to the world science. I would mention Isaak Newton, Albert Einstein, Nikola Tesla in physics, Dmitri Mendeleev in chemistry, Gregor Mendel in biology. They are a collective image of a scientist for me, and this scientist is a person who masters a tremendous repository of knowledge and simultaneously bears a great deal of responsibility. Knowledge is power which might have both constructive and destructive significance.

Which discovery in your field of activity impressed you the most?

There are highly impressive discoveries in fact, but I would like to highlight Japanese Shinya Yamanaka and British John Gordon’s stem cell discovery in 2006, which was awarded the Nobel Prize later in 2012. Stem cells can divide and differentiate into various organ and tissue cells, for instance, heart, liver, skin epidermis cells. The scientists’ discovery lies on the idea that already fully differentiated cells which matured into certain organ cell can turn into stem cells as a result of re-programming. That is to say, a reverse process occurs. If this technology advances, it will facilitate lab-grown organ manufacturing before long.

What would you tell a child who wants to pursue science?

I would say this pathway is both tough and riveting. As a matter of fact, we are all, to some extent, scientists at a young age when we try to comprehend the world, creating new knowledge. One of the ways to gain that knowledge is to keep asking questions to parents and people older than you. Another one is for the child to experiment and draw conclusions. Oftentimes these experiments might be suspicious but that’s all about curiosity. Thus, I would highly recommend developing the desire to seek and explore the new.

What motivates you to get up in the morning?

A cup of coffee (laughs). For serious the desire to explore the new and to constantly hone my skills and capabilities.

What would you regard to be a career peak?

Many would point out the Nobel Prize but that’s not the case. I would rather create something valuable, worthy and lasting for humankind. Exploring the new and developing your own self are typical of one pursuing science, consequently there is no career peak as such, as it implies a halt in development.

