Regime to be installed will be based absolutely on sovereignty of Armenia’s territory – Lavrov on regional unblocking

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says the regime to be introduced in the framework of unblocking of economic and transportation communications in South Caucasus will be based absolutely on the sovereignty of the territory of Armenia.

“As you know, the railway route has been agreed upon, now the agreement on the automobile route is being completed, as well as the agreement over the regime that will be installed is being completed. It will be based absolutely on the sovereignty of the territory of Armenia. There couldn’t be any ambiguity here”, the Russian FM said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on June 9.