Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Armenian Deputy PM departs for Kazakhstan

Armenian Deputy PM departs for Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan departed for Kazakhstan on a working visit, the government’s press service said.

During the visit the Armenian deputy PM will participate in the sessions of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission and the Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independence States (CIS).

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]