Armenian PM sends condolence letter to Iranian President

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi over the derailment of a passenger train in the South Khorasan province, the PM’s Office said.

The letter reads:

“Your Excellency,

I learnt with pain about the crash of the passenger train near the city of Tabas in the South Khorasan province of Iran.

I address my sincere words of condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured”.