Armenian Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer holds thematic-discussion on 15th World Day of Judicial Officer

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Today, on 9th of June, the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer of Armenia, Sergey Meghryan held a thematic-discussion on the occasion of the 15th World Day of the Judicial Officer with the participation of the management team and enforcement officers, his office said.

Each year, on this day, member-states of the UIHJ participate in this event in various formats. The theme of this year’s discussion was: "Judicial Officer, element of stability in a changing world."

In his opening remarks, the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer referred to the effective and active cooperation of the Compulsory Enforcement Service with the International Union of Judicial Officers on strengthening the international partnership, reforming the enforcement sector, and advising on best practices and solutions to the problems occurred while overcoming the coronavirus-induced crisis. According to him, the theme of this year’s discussion is vital in the changing reality of post-COVID and post-war Armenia, where the compulsory enforcement officer overcomes new challenges in their day-to-day work to defend the rights of Service beneficiaries.

The thematic discussion hosted the Deputy Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Levon Balyan, the Assistants to the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Officer Varduhi Petrosyan and Elina Geghamyan, the Head of the Legal Department of the Chief Compulsory Enforcement Service Gohar Mkrtchyan, and the Head of the Special Department of Non-Property Enforcement Proceedings Vardan Melikbekyan as speakers.

The speakers highlighted in their speeches the importance of the cooperation between the Service and the UIHJ in the post-crisis situation, the reforms implemented in the enforcement sector and their continuity, the importance of having a stable and consistent enforcement system for guaranteeing the realization of the fundamental right to fair trial, the execution of non-property enforcement proceedings in post-crisis situations, and referred to the necessity of developing a clear post-crisis communication strategy in the public administration system.

A panel discussion was held at the end of the event where the issues raised were actively discussed.

The Compulsory Enforcement Service of Armenia has been a full member of the International Union of Judicial Officers since 2015. Formed in 1952, the Union currently has more than 96 member states.