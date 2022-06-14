FM Mirzoyan comments on Armenia-Turkey normalization process

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan commented on the process of normalizing the relations between Armenia and Turkey.

During a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Yerevan, FM Mirzoyan said the Armenian side is happy to hear statements by the top leadership of Turkey that they are going and are ready to normalize and establish diplomatic relations with Armenia and open the Armenian-Turkish border.

“On the other hand, we see differences in approaches in a sense that Turkey constantly announces that this normalization process must take place without any precondition, but we regularly see connection between the Armenia-Turkey normalization process and the Armenia-Azerbaijan processes. A connection that the representatives of Turkey’s leadership are trying to find or highlight on every occasion. We don’t think that this is constructive. There are also some differences in a sense that we have different ideas about pace. Nevertheless, I want to state once again that hearing statements by Turkey that they are going to open the closed border with Armenia is welcome”, the FM said.