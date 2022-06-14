Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul meets with Turkish Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul Sahak Mashalian visited the Turkish Foreign Ministry on June 9 to meet with FM Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Armenian Patriarchate of Istanbul said on social media.

Cavusoglu was interested in the topic of community elections and stated that the works on drafting the charter have reached the final stage, expressing hope that it will be published soon.

It was stated that ceremonies on the occasion of the 850th anniversary of the death of Nerses IV the Gracious are expected in Rome and other places where there are Armenians.

The Turkish FM promised to visit the Armenian Patriarchate in case of being in Istanbul.