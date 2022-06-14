Main issue on our agenda is related to regional security - Pashinyan to Lavrov

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov and the delegation headed by him, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime MInister.

In his welcoming remarks, Prime Minister Pashinyan, in particular, said,

“Dear Sergey Viktorovich,

Welcome to the Republic of Armenia. I am very glad to see you.

Russia and Armenia are strategic partners and allies and, of course, this assumes that the intensity of bilateral visits and contacts should be quite high, and we witness it. The agenda of our relations is very wide and multifaceted. These are related to both bilateral issues, and regional and international issues. I am glad that today we will have the opportunity to discuss a wide scope of issues related to our relations.

At the moment, the main issue on our agenda is related to the regional situation, security, and the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Of course, we are discussing this issue with Russia quite intensively, and other issues as well. For example, the opening of regional communications. The meeting of the trilateral working group headed by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the Russian Federation, the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place recently in Moscow. I hope that in the near future we will be able to reach concrete agreements to resolve this issue of strategic importance for the benefit of the whole region, for the sake of stability and peace.

The agenda of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan is also very important. You know that the first meeting of the bilateral working commission on demarcation and delimitation of the border between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place recently. The second meeting is already planned to be held in Moscow, the third meeting will take place in Brussels. In this context, we expect the support of the Russian Federation for this process to take place and proceed in a normal way and to be effective.

I would also like to mention the issue of the return of prisoners of war, hostages and other detainees who are still in Azerbaijan, contrary to the November 9, 2020 trilateral declaration. We expect the support of the Russian Federation in this matter as well, so that this humanitarian issue can finally be fully resolved.

Welcome once again, I am sure we will have fruitful negotiations today”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said,

“Dear Nikol Vovaevich,

Thank you very much for the opportunity to meet with you during our full-up visit to the Republic of Armenia. Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin conveys to you his warmest greetings and best wishes and reaffirms the commitment to all the agreements reached during your contacts, especially during your official visit to the Russian Federation in April this year. You also met in Moscow within the framework of the informal CSTO summit, you had many telephone conversations.

We are committed to all the decisions aimed at deepening our strategic partnership, allied cooperation, and the strengthening of our bilateral relations in general. Today we discussed in detail with Ararat Samvelovich the tasks you have set for us at the highest level, I know that this work is one of the priorities within the Intergovernmental Economic Commission.

But, undoubtedly, dear Nikol Vovaevich, as you mentioned, regional issues deserve special attention now. Implementation of the trilateral statements of November 2020, January and November 2021 is our priority. We interested that all the directions and actions set out there, aimed at the complete normalization of the situation in the region, the settlement of all issues, including humanitarian ones, to be resolved as soon as possible. As you mentioned, the trilateral working group on unblocking transport and economic communications at the level of Deputy Prime Ministers is in the advanced stage of agreeing on specific aspects of the final agreements. We have discussed what additional steps need to be taken, and we will report to you.

The same goes for delimitation. We welcome the start of the work of the two commissions from your and Azerbaijani sides. The first session, meeting took place, we consider it very important. We will start preparing for the meeting in Moscow with the participation of Russian representatives, who, in accordance with the agreements of the leaders, will provide consulting services, including cartographic materials.

In general, we are interested in the full normalization of relations between our neighbors, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Of course, we are familiar with the proposals presented by Azerbaijan in that context, we are also familiar with your positions, which you have presented in written, Russia is ready to do everything possible to reach a mutual agreement. And, as I said, we are committed to the full implementation of all agreements without exception. It is especially important for us to have the opportunity to hear your assessments today. Thank you for this meeting once again."

Nikol Pashinyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed issues related to the Armenian-Russian strategic partnership, the regional stability and peace agenda, the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, and the process of normalization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.

In the context of the comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the Prime Minister of Armenia stressed the important role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on the development of scientific, educational and cultural ties. Sergey Lavrov praised the attitude and hospitality of the Armenian side towards the Russian citizens who have recently moved to Armenia.