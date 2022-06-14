Alen Simonyan meets with Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan, who is in Strasbourg on a working visit, met with the Mayor of Strasbourg Jeanne Barseghian on June 9, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia.

Thanking the Mayor of Strasbourg for the warm reception, Alen Simonyan noted that he is glad to see our compatriot in such post.

The sides discussed details about Pan-Armenian and community issues.

At the meeting the Mayor’s cooperation with the elected female officials of Armenia and in that context the need of exchange of best practice were highlighted.