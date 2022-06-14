Moscow welcomes the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations

YEREVAN, JUNE 9, ARMENPRESS. Russia welcomes the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, ARMENPRESS reports, during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that normalization of Armenia-Turkey relations will contribute to the improvement and stabilization of the general situation in the region.

"In this context, in our common opinion, it is necessary to ensure the dynamic work of the "3 + 3" regional platform with the participation of the three countries of the South Caucasus and their three neighbors. This is an important additional channel for the formation of dialogue and development of multilateral cooperation between the countries of the region and their neighbors," he added.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in his turn, welcomed the statements of the Turkish authorities that they are ready to normalize, establish diplomatic relations with the Republic of Armenia, as well as open the Armenian-Turkish border, but at the same time added that the attempts of the Turkish leadership to find interconnectedness between the Armenian-Turkish and Armenian-Azerbaijani issues are not constructive.