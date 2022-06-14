Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

17 Armenian IT companies to participate in VivaTech technology conference in Paris

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. 17 Armenian IT companies will participate in VivaTech, an annual technology conference, dedicated to innovation and startups, in Paris, France, on June 15-18, with the support of the Ministry of High Technological Industry.

9 tech companies will be presented in a single pavilion “Armenia”, the ministry of high-tech industry said.

8 more Armenian startups with a big potential will participate in the event, having an opportunity to attract the attention of leading tech representatives and reach prospective agreements.  








