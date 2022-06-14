Armenian-Belarusian relations develop dynamically - Exclusive interview of the Belarusian FM to ARMENPRESS

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei highly assesses the relations with Armenia in all spheres, in an interview with ARMENPRESS the Foreign Minister of Belarus noted that particularly political and economic relations develop dynamically. According to the Minister, the trade turnover between the two countries recorded unprecedented rate.

Vladimir Makei also spoke about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that Belarus is categorically against the solution of the problem by military means, and that the conflict should be settled exclusively through diplomatic and political means.

- Mr. Makei, what issues were discussed and what decisions were made at the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CSTO?

- You know that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Collective Security Treaty, and the 20th anniversary of the decision to establish the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Of course, these important dates leave a mark on the discussions related to the activities of our organization. Today you see the dangers and challenges facing the post-Soviet countries, including the member states of our organization. These are global challenges: climate change, pandemic, as well as circumstances that pose real threats to our organization, such as the situation in Afghanistan, the strengthening of NATO on the organization's western border, and so on. Of course, marking those jubilee dates, we are not going to be satisfied with the existing successes, on the contrary, at this session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers we discussed the issues of strengthening our organization, determining the organization's place in the new geopolitical situation in the context of international relations. We believe that our organization should be able to adequately respond to the challenges and dangers that emerge almost every day. We paid great attention to this issue at the Council meeting, first in a narrow format, then in an expanded format. We exchanged views on the development of international events. I informed about the measures that NATO is taking on our western borders. Unfortunately, we see an increase in tension, which is directed also against our organization. The number of NATO troops on our borders is increasing, the number of military exercises conducted by NATO every year is increasing, and so on.

We exchanged views on the mentioned situation, and agreed to work closely in the field of foreign policy of the organization. We agreed to hold closer consultations on topics related to foreign policy, military, security. Based on the results of this session of this Council, the program of relevant consultations for 2021-24 was signed, a corresponding statement was adopted on the situation in our region, which clearly states the need to create a principle of inseparability of security. The security of one state cannot be built at the expense of another state.

In general, the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers held in Yerevan was full up, productive and fruitful. I am convinced that the decisions made within the framework of this Council session can serve as a good basis for strengthening our organization.

- Did you discuss the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the issue of the invasion into the sovereign territory of Armenia in May 2021 by the Azerbaijani troops? What is the position of Belarus on the incursion of Azerbaijani troops into the sovereign territory of CSTO member Armenia? What solutions do you see?

- I would not say that this issue was directly discussed at the session of the CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers. The Armenian side informed about the situation and developments in Nagorno Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also touched upon this topic during the meeting with the foreign ministers of the CSTO member states.

The position of Belarus has been and remains unequivocal: we are categorically against the solution of the issue by military means. We believe that all such issues, conflicts should be resolved at the negotiating table through diplomatic and political settlement. The whole diplomatic and political toolkit should be launched so that any conflict, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, can be resolved as soon as possible. We believe that the agreements reached by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020, create a good basis for resolving this problematic situation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informed about the process of demarcation and delimitation, which is very sensitive at this stage. We fully support the efforts made by the three countries for the speedy settlement of the conflict, as we see (Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also said about that), there are some encouraging points in this regard. Of course, we will fully support this process, given that the issue should be resolved as soon as possible; it must be resolved through diplomatic and political means.

- Mr. Makei, this year Armenia and Belarus mark the 29th anniversary of diplomatic relations. How would you describe the current level of Armenian-Belarusian relations? In your opinion, in which directions should the two countries work?

- I would describe our relations as a very, very high level and dynamic. Indeed, next year we mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of relations between our countries. We can state that the political relations between the two countries are developing very dynamically. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko regularly meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan within the framework of EEU, CSTO and CIS. And within the framework of those meetings, they discuss the issues of strengthening bilateral relations.

An interdepartmental consultation was recently held at the level of foreign ministers. I met with Ararat Mirzoyan a few days ago, and we also discussed the current state of our relations, the ways to strengthen them. Inter-parliamentary ties are actively developing, the sitting of the inter-parliamentary commission on economic cooperation was held recently. So, as for the political sphere, the relations are developing quite dynamically.

Trade and economic relations also register very high dynamics. For example, last year our trade turnover increased by almost 20%, reaching almost $ 100 million, despite the pandemic. There has never been something like that in our history. And during the first quarter of this year, the trade turnover has increased by 60%. This shows that there is a potential between the two countries, we intend to pay great attention to the strengthening of trade and economic ties. I must say that in this respect our embassies are actively working, therefore, a considerable basis has been created, our task is to further develop trade, economic, political, humanitarian ties, interregional cooperation, which is very important.

I am convinced that on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations we will come out with new indicators, we will rise to a new level of our cooperation. But this does not mean that we should relax, let everything go its own way. No, I have talked to my colleague, we have agreed to instruct our Ministries to intensify our further relations. It will be a new impetus to expand and strengthen our relations in all spheres.

Interview by Karen Khachatryan