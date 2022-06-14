Arayik Harutyunyan and Mikhail Shvydkoy discuss issues related to Armenian-Russian cooperation in humanitarian direction

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. Arayik Harutyunyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister of Armenia, received Mikhail Shvydkoy, Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on International Cultural Cooperation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation in the humanitarian spheres and promising directions.

The sides referred to the "Armenian Culture Days in Russia" and "Russian Culture Days in Armenia" programs. The "Armenian Culture Days in Russia" event will take place on June 10-11, 2022 in Moscow and on June 13 in Kislovodsk. The event "Russian Spiritual Culture Days in Armenia” is planned in autumn of 2022.

The interlocutors attached importance to holding the above-mentioned events and stressed that they will contribute to the strengthening of the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Russian peoples.