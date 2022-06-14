Artsakh’s NSS reveals case of high treason

YEREVAN, JUNE 10, ARMENPRESS. The National Security Service of the Republic of Artsakh has revealed a case of high treason.As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Security Service of Artsakh, as a result of effective operative-investigative measures, it was found out that L.G., a citizen of the Artsakh Republic, being a serviceman, in January-February 2021, through the "Facebook" social network, established contact with an account made by foreign special services using a profile of an Armenian girl. After some time of communication, he received $ 150 by bank transfer, for which he provided some military information.

Through the mediation of the mentioned "girl", from February 2021, he continued to communicate with another representative of the foreign special service through a mobile phone application. Having the coordinates of the military positions located along the border under the protection of the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense, equipment, armament, number of servicemen on duty, other information related to the implementation of combat duty, during the period from March 2021 to May 2022, he transferred military secret information to the foreign special services.

A criminal case was initiated in the National Security Service of the Artsakh Republic under Article 310, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Artsakh Republic, within the framework of which L.G., the citizen suspected of high treason, was arrested and confessed.