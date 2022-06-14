Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

European Stocks - 10-06-22

MOSCOW, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. European main indexes values for 10 June:

The value of German DAX is down by 3.08% to 13761.83 points, French CAC 40 is down by 2.69% to 6187.23 points, British FTSE is down by 2.12% to 7317.52 points, and Russian RTSI is up by 4.64% to 1268.83 points.








