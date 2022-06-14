Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 June 2022

Armenia appoints Ambassadors to Latvia, Liechtenstein and North Macedonia

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS.  By the decree of the President of the Republic of Armenia, has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Lithuania, he has also been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Latvia (residence in Vilnius) by dual accreditation.

ARMENPRESS reports Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany Viktor Yengibaryan was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Principality of Liechtenstein (residence in Berlin) by dual accreditation.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of Bulgaria Armen Edigaryan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of North Macedonia (residence in Sofia) by dual accreditation.








