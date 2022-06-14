PM Pashinyan visits Ararat Province to get acquainted with the process of subvention programs

YEREVAN, JUNE 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a working visit to Ararat Province. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matevosyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Deputy Minister of Economy Arman Khojoyan, Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan, Governor of Ararat Province Sedrak Tyonyan, ARMENPRESS was infomred from the Offic eof the Prime Minister.

Within the framework of the visit, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the implementation of projects under subsidy programs in several communities.

Nikol Pashinyan first visited Deghdzut community, where a modular school is being built under the program "Construction of modular buildings for secondary schools with a small number of students". The Prime Minister toured the construction site to get acquainted with the course of the works.

It was reported that the school is being built in a model jointly developed by the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Urban Development Committee, the UNICEF, as well as other concerned international and local organizations. It is based on modern standards of safety, inclusivness and energy saving. The school is designed for 120 students. Construction began in 2020 and will be completed this year. The cost of the program is 799 million AMD.

The Prime Minister spoke to the school teachers, who thanked the Prime Minister for implementing the program of establishing a modern school in the community and providing students with the best conditions. Nikol Pashinyan urged them to participate in the certification process, to increase their professional qualification, as a result of which teachers' salaries will increase significantly.

Nikol Pashinyan also talked to the locals, listened to their problems and urged them to participate in all the Government’s programs to establish modern agriculture, including the drip irrigation program. The Deputy Minister of Economy also provided information to those present.

The next stop of the Prime Minister was at the Berdik-Aygestan road section, where he got acquainted with the reconstruction works. Drainage and asphalting works are being carried out within the framework of the capital repair program of roads of state significance of the Republic of Armenia. The works are expected to be completed in November this year. The cost of the program is 360 million AMD.

Afterwards, Prime Minister Pashinyan visited Verin Dvin community, where he toured the territory of a refrigerated warehouse for agricultural storage established by the private sector with state support, got acquainted with the latter's activities. It has a capacity of about 5,000 tons, the construction of which was supported by the Government under agri-food leasing program. The total cost of the program was 400 million AMD, of which 300 million AMD was provided by the state through the above-mentioned program. Prime Minister Pashinyan welcomed the establishment of the facility, emphasizing that the Government will continue to support farms through various programs to establish modern farms.

In this community, the Prime Minister also got acquainted with the construction of a leisure center carried out by the private sector. $1.2 million has already been invested in the project. It will also have a modern swimming pool.

The next stop of the Prime Minister was in Aygezard community. Here Nikol Pashinyan got acquainted with the conditions created in the community park renovated under a subsidy program, near which modern football, tennis and basketball courts have been built. The total cost of the project was 44 million AMD, 65% was provided by the community and 35% by the Government.

Here again the Prime Minister talked to the locals, got acquainted with their problems, answered a number of questions. Nikol Pashinyan also visited the shooting range established by the private sector in the community, got acquainted with the created conditions.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also got acquainted with the process of capital repairs of the sections of the Ayntap-Mkhchyan-Artashat-Aygavan national highway. The work carried out within the framework of the state budget program for the reconstruction of state roads is expected to be completed in November this year. The cost of the program is 1 billion 699 million AMD.

The Prime Minister was also introduced to the process of reconstruction of the Yeghegnavan-Aygavan road, which is planned to be completed in November this year. The cost of the program is 259 million AMD.

Nikol Pashinyan's last stop was in the city of Ararat, where the Prime Minister got acquainted with the conditions created in the park reconstructed under the subsidy program. Within the framework of the project, the whole area of the park was tiled, the fountain and the amphitheater were repaired, the benches were changed, an irrigation network and a lighting system are being installed. The cost of the park improvement is 100 million AMD, of which 70% was allocated from the city budget and 30% from the state budget.