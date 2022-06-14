Armenian FM to visit Bulgaria

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. On June 14-15, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will visit Bulgaria, his spokesperson Vahan Hunanyan said in a statement on social media.

“On June 14-15, Foreign Minister of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan will pay an official visit to Bulgaria.

Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Armenia will hold meetings with the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria.

Following their meeting, the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Bulgaria will deliver a statement for the press”, the statement says.