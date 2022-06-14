Emir of Qatar accepts PM Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during his official visit in the State of Qatar, the PM’s Office said.

Welcoming the Armenian PM, the Emir of Qatar highly valued the friendly relations and mutual trust between Armenia and Qatar, stating that the Qatari side is interested in developing and strengthening the bilateral cooperation in different areas.

Prime Minister Pashinyan thanked for the warm welcome and expressed confidence that this visit will give a new impetus to Armenian-Qatari cooperation, including in economic and humanitarian sectors.

The Armenian PM and the Emir of Qatar highlighted the great cooperation potential existing between the two countries and the readiness to strengthen and expand the relations.

The sides attached importance to the development of relations especially in economy, IT, science, aviation communication, tourism and culture.

PM Pashinyan touched upon the business climate in Armenia, stating that the government is ready to contribute to the implementation of possible investment programs by Qatari companies within its tools.

The sides expressed confidence that the Armenian PM’s official visit and meetings in Qatar will contribute to expanding and deepening the commercial and investment ties.

PM Pashinyan invited the Emir of Qatar to pay an official visit to Armenia, which was accepted with pleasure.