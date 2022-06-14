Armenian, Qatari PMs meet in Doha: documents signed with meeting results

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met with Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Qatar, Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz al-Thani, the PM’s Office said.

During their meeting following the official welcoming ceremony, the Qatari PM attached importance to the official visit of the Armenian PM and highlighted the need for multilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. He expressed confidence that the mutual partnership between the Armenian and Qatari governments will reach a new level with the results of this visit.

In his turn PM Pashinyan said that the political dialogue between Armenia and Qatar is at a high level, emphasizing the need for boosting the economic ties. Pashinyan attached importance to the development and deepening of business ties and invited the representatives of the Qatari business community to Armenia to discuss with Armenian businessmen the possibilities and prospects of implementing joint investment programs.

The Armenian and Qatari PMs discussed also a broad range of issues relating to the development of cooperation in economy, IT, agriculture, transportation infrastructure, trade turnover, aviation communication and tourism sectors.

Based on the meeting results, a number of documents were signed between the two sides at the presence of the Armenian and Qatari PMs. Particularly, Armenian Deputy PM Hambardzum Matevosyan and Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Than signed a memorandum of understanding on holding political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries, as well as a memorandum of understanding on exchange of news between Armenpress state news agency and the Qatar News Agency.

Cooperation agreements were signed also in the fields of education, research, healthcare, as well as an agreement on declaring sister cities between Yerevan and Doha.