PM Pashinyan visits Qatar Foundation and Qatar Science and Technology Park

YEREVAN, JUNE 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan visited the Qatar Foundation in Doha. The Head of the Government was introduced to the activities of the Foundation, in particular, the programs implemented in the field of education. The leaders of the Foundation also answered the questions of the members of the Armenian governmental delegation. Opportunities for cooperation with Armenia in the field of education were touched upon, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Pashinyan also visited the Qatar Science and Technology Park. During the visit, the Prime Minister got acquainted with the latter's activities in the field of high technologies.

The Prime Minister made a note in the book of honored guests.